Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.55.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:LYV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.34 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

