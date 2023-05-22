Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $454.91. 342,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $472.29 and a 200 day moving average of $473.65. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

