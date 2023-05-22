Loews (NYSE:L) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

L traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.79. 231,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,842. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.09. Loews has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

Loews Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 34,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,918,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Loews by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,444,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,168,450,000 after purchasing an additional 201,136 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Loews by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,831,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,140,000 after purchasing an additional 88,346 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Loews by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,716,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,468,000 after purchasing an additional 83,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,569,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Loews by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

