London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £1,784,303.40 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand sold 21,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,180 ($102.47), for a total value of £1,784,303.40 ($2,235,128.90).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Martin Brand sold 11,064 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,489 ($106.34), for a total value of £939,222.96 ($1,176,528.82).

On Thursday, May 11th, Martin Brand acquired 5,420 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,518 ($106.70) per share, with a total value of £461,675.60 ($578,323.44).

On Tuesday, May 9th, Martin Brand acquired 9,015 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,363 ($104.76) per share, with a total value of £753,924.45 ($944,412.44).

On Thursday, May 4th, Martin Brand acquired 5,766 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,333 ($104.38) per share, with a total value of £480,480.78 ($601,879.97).

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Martin Brand acquired 4,026 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,328 ($104.32) per share, with a total value of £335,285.28 ($419,999.10).

On Friday, April 28th, Martin Brand purchased 3,257 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,169 ($102.33) per share, with a total value of £266,064.33 ($333,288.65).

On Wednesday, April 26th, Martin Brand purchased 13,585 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,002 ($100.24) per share, with a total value of £1,087,071.70 ($1,361,733.31).

On Monday, April 24th, Martin Brand purchased 10,495 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,058 ($100.94) per share, with a total value of £845,687.10 ($1,059,360.02).

On Friday, April 21st, Martin Brand sold 7,325 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,020 ($100.46), for a total value of £587,465 ($735,895.03).

On Wednesday, April 19th, Martin Brand sold 9,880 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,915 ($99.15), for a total value of £782,002 ($979,584.12).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSEG stock opened at GBX 8,436 ($105.67) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6,025.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,992.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,723.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6,710 ($84.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,612 ($107.88).

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 75.30 ($0.94) dividend. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,642.86%.

LSEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($129.02) to GBX 9,900 ($124.01) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($131.53) to £102 ($127.77) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($125.27) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($119.63) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,558.33 ($119.73).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

