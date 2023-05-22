Loom Network (LOOM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.86 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Loom Network has a total market cap of $56.83 million and $3.86 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loom Network has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,132,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

