Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.90

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.61.

Loomis AB engages in the provision of cash handling solutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, USA, and Other. The Europe and USA segments offers cash handling services. The Other segment deals with the risk management function and other functions managed at group level. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

