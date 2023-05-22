Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LUNMF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $751.34 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. Research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.0665 dividend. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

