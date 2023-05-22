M3F Inc. Invests $1.18 Million in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after acquiring an additional 28,308 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 130.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 181,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of EBC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 191,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,202. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $21.54.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

