M3F Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

M3F Inc. reduced its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,547,106 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Northeast Community Bancorp comprises 7.1% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. M3F Inc. owned 9.60% of Northeast Community Bancorp worth $23,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NECB. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NECB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.92. 15,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,659. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $15.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $194.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.16%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Charles Michael Cirillo purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $61,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit, and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection, and wealth management services.

