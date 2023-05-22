M3F Inc. Purchases 73,089 Shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

M3F Inc. increased its position in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,089 shares during the quarter. Third Coast Bancshares makes up 1.8% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. M3F Inc. owned approximately 2.35% of Third Coast Bancshares worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCBX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 149.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 80.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 196.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 166.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Mcwhorter bought 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $87,689.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,066.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Third Coast Bancshares news, insider Audrey Duncan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Mcwhorter acquired 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $87,689.56. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,066.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,720 shares of company stock worth $449,290. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.38. 7,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.26. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $16.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCBX. TheStreet lowered Third Coast Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

