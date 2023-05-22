ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Argus lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of MAN stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $73.81. 106,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,698. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $92.77.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.53%.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

