Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,407,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,420. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 249.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Further Reading

