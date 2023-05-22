Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.04. 40,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,711. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $406.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.15. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 169.99% and a negative return on equity of 179.11%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,990,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,219,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,153,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 872,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.