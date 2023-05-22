Marqeta Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 51,621 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 755% compared to the average daily volume of 6,037 call options.

Marqeta Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of Marqeta stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $4.77. 2,232,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410,551. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

In other news, Director Judson C. Linville acquired 44,650 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $199,139.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,139. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Marqeta by 184.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 847,097 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $17,791,000. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at $4,022,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,750,000 after purchasing an additional 85,069 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marqeta by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after buying an additional 420,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

