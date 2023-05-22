Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $405.48. 86,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $410.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.76.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Stories

