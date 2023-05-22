Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marvell Technology Price Performance

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.96. 3,088,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,566,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.26, a PEG ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

