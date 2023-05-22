MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.60.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $98.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.67. MasTec has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $103.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Research analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MasTec by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

