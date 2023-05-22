Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Position Reduced by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Match Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

Match Group stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.07. 3,756,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,486,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $87.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

