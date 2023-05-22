Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.85

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 35351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.77.
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
