McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $111,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after purchasing an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after buying an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,097,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,283,000 after acquiring an additional 172,804 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $296.56. 83,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,016. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The company has a market cap of $216.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

