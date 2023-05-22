Mercer Investments LLC Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Mercer Investments LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 13.0% of Mercer Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mercer Investments LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 145,458,494 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,019,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,471,000 after buying an additional 308,992 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,249,000 after buying an additional 966,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,979,000 after buying an additional 192,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,186,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,028,000 after buying an additional 153,994 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.1 %

FNV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.27. 98,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $161.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.91.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNV. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

