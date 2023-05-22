Merchants Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:MBINP)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MBINP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $26.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

