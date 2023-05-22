MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.88

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 4068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Insider Activity

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.77 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Maloof sold 11,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $185,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 454,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,097,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the third quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 610.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 261.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

