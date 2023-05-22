Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.60. 6,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.78. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $114.21 and a 1-year high of $226.40.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -220.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total value of $165,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,724.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,028 shares of company stock worth $1,018,145. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2,650.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.