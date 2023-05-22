Meter Governance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.18 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $38.18 million and $224,498.91 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $2.23 or 0.00008250 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003687 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,448,424 coins and its circulating supply is 17,114,240 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,448,424 with 17,114,240 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.19400778 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $183,379.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.