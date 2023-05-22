MetisDAO Market Cap Tops $99.16 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $99.16 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $22.24 or 0.00083486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020888 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00025290 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018342 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,658.93 or 1.00092276 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,459,278 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,459,277.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 22.84200788 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,170,365.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.