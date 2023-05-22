MetisDAO Price Down 7.1% This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $98.27 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $22.04 or 0.00082099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00025627 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018288 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,850.29 or 1.00026016 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,459,278 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,459,277.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 22.18042758 USD and is down -2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,381,901.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

