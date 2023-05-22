MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

MGE Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MGE Energy stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,596. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average is $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.27.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $189.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.35 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,437.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at $542,007.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MGE Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $833,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 44.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,910,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,042,000 after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

