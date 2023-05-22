Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $1,257,730.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,290,448.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $1,219,570.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $1,224,566.24.

On Friday, May 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $1,156,084.94.

On Monday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $1,132,827.14.

On Friday, May 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $1,156,687.92.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total value of $1,257,299.44.

On Monday, May 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $1,282,624.60.

On Monday, April 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $1,337,495.78.

On Friday, April 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total value of $1,358,083.24.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $1,404,943.40.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock traded up $11.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.38. 3,093,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,427. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.2% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,722,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,742,000 after acquiring an additional 200,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.74.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

