Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.59.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,619,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,939,049. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $75.41. The stock has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $564,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $14,918,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 185.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

