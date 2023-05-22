Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Down to $68.17

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.17, but opened at $65.75. Micron Technology shares last traded at $65.45, with a volume of 10,002,928 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 71.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

