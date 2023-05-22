Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Sets New 52-Week High at $321.01

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $321.01 and last traded at $320.39, with a volume of 3410299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.28.

Microsoft Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.67. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,227 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

