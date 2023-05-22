MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 target price for the company.

MSTR stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $289.01. 185,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,235. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.48. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $132.56 and a one year high of $361.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10. The company had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 174.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($10.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 29.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 39.3% in the third quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 5,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

