MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

MOFG stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,128. The firm has a market cap of $302.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.96. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In related news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,182.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $55,779.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,994 shares in the company, valued at $406,229.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,346 shares of company stock worth $308,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,590.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 249.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 93.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

