Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

MITK traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 132,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,965. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $444.12 million, a PE ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 536.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 415.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.