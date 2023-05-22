MOBOX Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001514 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. MOBOX has a market cap of $78.43 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,247,948 tokens. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

Buying and Selling MOBOX

