Model N (NYSE:MODN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

MODN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Shares of MODN stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $29.55. 71,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,336. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $43.18.

In other Model N news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $167,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,336.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $29,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $167,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,336.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Model N by 1,414.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 656,093 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Model N by 193.8% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 427,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 650.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 330,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

