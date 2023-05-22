Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Decreased by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,997 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for 1.8% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Moderna worth $47,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Securities lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

MRNA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.39. 414,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.98. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.58 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,142,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,142,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 422,342 shares of company stock valued at $61,035,619. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

