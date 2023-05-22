Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 0.2 %

MCRI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,731. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Transactions at Monarch Casino & Resort

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 3,509 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $235,278.45. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 223,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,984,803.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

