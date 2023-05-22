MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Down 3%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.71 and last traded at $26.73. 324,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 251,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLTX. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 588,589 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,601,089.19. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,774,589.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,264,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,916,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

