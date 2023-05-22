Morgan Stanley Cuts Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $50.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CTLT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. William Blair downgraded shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $37.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

