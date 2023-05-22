Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $82.38. 2,928,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,530,987. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.09 and its 200 day moving average is $89.99. The company has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,465,000 after purchasing an additional 913,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,640,000 after purchasing an additional 97,672 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,930,000 after acquiring an additional 314,567 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

