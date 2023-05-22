Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Morningstar Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of MORN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,066. Morningstar has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $263.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Morningstar
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Morningstar by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Morningstar by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morningstar (MORN)
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
- Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom
- Canadian Pacific Kansas City Is on the Right Track
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.