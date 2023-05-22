MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MRC. Susquehanna decreased their target price on MRC Global from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 142,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,719. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $772.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.18. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

Insider Activity

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.17 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MRC Global will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MRC Global news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 42,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 69,240 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,560 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

(Get Rating)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.