Nanophase Technologies (NANX) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) is one of 27 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Nanophase Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nanophase Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Nanophase Technologies Competitors 132 1029 1158 26 2.46

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 17.46%. Given Nanophase Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nanophase Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

41.8% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Nanophase Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanophase Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 33.68, suggesting that their average stock price is 3,268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nanophase Technologies $37.32 million -$2.62 million -15.00 Nanophase Technologies Competitors $4.31 billion $293.78 million 37.49

Nanophase Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nanophase Technologies. Nanophase Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanophase Technologies -9.95% -59.94% -11.51% Nanophase Technologies Competitors -22.62% 10.28% -6.84%

Summary

Nanophase Technologies competitors beat Nanophase Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets. The company was founded by Richard W. Siegel on November 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, IL.

