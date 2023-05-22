Natalie Kershaw Sells 5,082 Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) insider Natalie Kershaw sold 5,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 628 ($7.87), for a total value of £31,914.96 ($39,978.65).

Lancashire Price Performance

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 633 ($7.93) on Monday. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 362.60 ($4.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 670 ($8.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 571.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 599.37. The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63,300.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.39) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 785 ($9.83) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.65) to GBX 780 ($9.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.39) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.89) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 689.29 ($8.63).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.