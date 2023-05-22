National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NSA. Bank of America cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NSA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.02. 141,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,438. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after acquiring an additional 60,530 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 130,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,786,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,975,000 after purchasing an additional 139,622 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,135,000 after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.