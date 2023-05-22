Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Natural Gas Services Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NGS traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.79. 126,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. It manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

