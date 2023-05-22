Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nature’s Sunshine Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

NATR traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $11.12. 2,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,883. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $211.84 million, a PE ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 131,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 605,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 40,652 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

