Navcoin Market Capitalization Tops $4.22 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0554 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $42,420.43 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00129015 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00062128 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00038978 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00029139 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003703 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000506 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,190,572 coins and its circulating supply is 76,190,574 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

